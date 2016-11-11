Favorite Liberal Wine: I Wanna Go To Canada! (Opinion)

Quick: What’s a liberal’s favorite whine? Answer: Donald Trump is mean to me!

Trump, after all, may place a whoopee cushion on Chief Justice John Robert’s chair on Inauguration Day.

Haven’t we heard enough about this? Humorist and overwrought author Garrison Keillor has a guest opinion at the Washington Post today where he talks about still being scarred after getting a wedgie 55 years ago in high school. Tens of millions are suffering economically and he prattles on about stupid working class Americans voting for the master of the wet willy, Donald J. Trump. Trump, after all, may place a whoopee cushion on Chief Justice John Robert’s chair on Inauguration Day. Aside from pranks Keillor doesn’t offer any evidence of how Trump is worse for the working class than Hillary Clinton. The writer apparently is more worried about someone taking his lunch money than Clinton someday being outfitted in an orange jumpsuit.

This morning I addressed the persistent liberal whine as a local fellow is taking our hometown newspaper to task for publishing my weekly opinion column . Yep, I hold the guy down until he screams uncle and then I read him the op/ed pages. He demands the paper fire me for believing things other than the things he believes. Doesn’t the letter writer have a riot to attend while demanding Trump be impeached before even taking office?