President Donald Trump has ordered that federal offices close Wednesday to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

On Monday, Bush's body was taken to the nation's capitol, where it will lie in state until funeral services on Wednesday.

Bush had a successful political career that spanned several decades, including serving as vice president under Ronald Regan before taking the nation's highest office as the 41st president.

Besides the closure of federal offices, Trump has asked that the Stars and Stripes be raised to half-staff for 30 days in honor of the late president.