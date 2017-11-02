Federal Officials Ban Snowmobiles in Parts of Idaho Forest

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials have released a plan for a northern Idaho forest proposed wilderness area that includes banning snowmobiles. The Lewiston Tribune reports Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert decided to maintain ban on snowmobiles in the Great Burn recommended wilderness area. The Great Burn is located in the Bitterroot Divide that spans over 391 square miles (1013 sq. kilometers) in parts of Idaho and Montana. It has no roads. Motorcycles and all-terrain vehicle will continue to be permitted to travel to Fish Lake as part of the decision reached Tuesday. The former supervisor Rick Brazell's 2012 Travel Management plan was challenged in lawsuits which claimed it was too restrictive or lenient to motorized vehicles. Probert says her plan seeks to protect wilderness character and future designation.