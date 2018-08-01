Female Inmate Walks Away During Community Service in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) Eastern Idaho police are looking for a female inmate who walked away while doing community service Tuesday. According to the Idaho Department of Corrections 21-year-old Destiny Elizabeth Stoops was seen while volunteering in Pocatello at around 1 p.m. Stoops is serving a sentence out of Ada County for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft by possession and eluding police. She was housed at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center and was eligible to be considered for parole in 2020. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call local authorities.

Idaho Department of Correction