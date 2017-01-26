F&G: Give Wintering Wildlife Their Space

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Winter weather often bring wildlife to lower elevations, so it’s important that drivers keep a sharp eye for possible animals on or near the roads and highways.

Getty Images

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, it also is important to give animals their space and view wildlife only from a distance. The department offers these suggestions:

Drive slowly, especially at night. Elk and deer are congregate in lowlands, often along roadways. Be on the lookout and give them space.

Don’t ski or trek or ride a snowmobile on any hillside that has animal tracks or visible wildlife. Your presence will increase stress on wildlife.

Keep your dogs on a leash.

Don’t feed wildlife, you could make them sick or even kill them. You can also inadvertently bait them away from traditional feeding sites and cause problems for neighbors.

If your home is located in or near big game winter range, deer and elk will often eat ornamental shrubs.The plants will grow back.

Mountain lions follow prey and if you have prey (deer and elk) in your neighborhood, you may have predators nearby too. Please be aware.

Fish and Game, which started winter feeding operations at several locations across southern Idaho, is monitoring wildlife and how they are faring.