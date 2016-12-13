F&G Seeks Comments on Moose, Sheep and Goat Seasons
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re a hunter, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to hear from you.
The department is proposing changes to the moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts for the 2017-18 hunting seasons.
The proposals are available for public review and comment online. Comments also may be mailed to:
2017-2018 MSG Species Season Proposals
PO Box 25
Boise, ID 83707
The deadline for comments is Jan. 4. All comments will be summarized and presented to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission prior to setting the seasons at its Jan. 26 meeting in Boise.