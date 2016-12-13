F&G Seeks Comments on Moose, Sheep and Goat Seasons

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re a hunter, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to hear from you.

The department is proposing changes to the moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts for the 2017-18 hunting seasons.

The proposals are available for public review and comment online. Comments also may be mailed to:

2017-2018 MSG Species Season Proposals

PO Box 25

Boise, ID 83707