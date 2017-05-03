Filer Avenue Will Be Partially Closed for Work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Filer Avenue in Twin Falls will be closed for more than a month to repair damage from winter weather and replace aging pipelines. According to the city, the section of Filer from Madrona Street to Sunrise Boulevard will be closed from today to mid July.

Workers will be completely replacing the roadway and a waterline that is underneath. Crews will allow drivers to travel in the westbound lane at the same time allowing people living in the area access to property. However, the city encourages drivers to use Stadium Boulevard or Heyburn Avenue as an alternate route while work is being done.

The city set aside $4.4 million to repair damaged roadways caused by winter weather. For any questions or concerns the city says people can call City of Twin Falls Public Works Department at 208-736-2275.