Filer Hires New Police Chief
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Filer City Council members appointed a new police chief Monday morning following an executive session discussion.
According to meeting minutes, the council appointed Jeff Troumbley of Kooskia, a town on the Nez Perce Reservation in northern Idaho.
The special meeting was held at 10 a.m.
After the city council board re-evaluated the job description, they posted the position in early August.
Of seven applicants that applied — one of which was in-house — the review panel narrowed it down to three finalists who underwent the interview process. After choosing the top candidate, they performed a background check, psych evaluation and polygraph evaluation.
Troumbley will begin serving the City of Filer in mid-November.