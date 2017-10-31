Filer Hires New Police Chief

Filer City Council members appointed a new police chief Monday morning following an executive session discussion.

According to meeting minutes, the council appointed Jeff Troumbley of Kooskia, a town on the Nez Perce Reservation in northern Idaho.

The special meeting was held at 10 a.m.

After the city council board re-evaluated the job description, they posted the position in early August.

Of seven applicants that applied — one of which was in-house — the review panel narrowed it down to three finalists who underwent the interview process. After choosing the top candidate, they performed a background check, psych evaluation and polygraph evaluation.