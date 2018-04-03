Filer Man Killed in Early Morning Crash West of Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A Filer man who was a passenger in a car died early this morning in a crash on Interstate 84. Idaho State Police say 46-year-old Samuel McCormic had been thrown from the Toyota Camry that rolled at around 5 a.m. between Boise and Mountain Home. The driver, 33-year-old Amy Beer, of Mountain Home had been driving the car west when she went off the road, overcorrected, and rolled the car. She had to taken to a Boise medical center. ISP says no one had their seat belts on.