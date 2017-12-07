Filer Teenage Twins and Mother Honored for Saving Man’s Life

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) Filer twin sisters and their mother were honored this week for helping a man in distress in late November. Twins, 16-year-old Megan and Madison Pedrow, and mother Vera Pedrow where headed to Buhl to do some errands when something caught the attention of one of the them, "I just looked over and there he was lying on his steps motioning for help and everyone is just driving by. I sat there for a second because I wasn't for sure what was going on, and then I told my mom and she made sure we turned around to go help him" said Madison Pedrow, a sophomore at Filer High School . The man was Robert Moody who had suffered a stroke while working in his yard. Vera called 911 and waited for paramedics, "We just sat there and talked to him and kept him awake." Moody recovered and was able to attend an award presentation by the Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter to the Pedrow family. The three were each given a framed "Good Citizen Life Saving Award" and special Twin Falls County "challenge" coins in recognition of their life saving efforts.