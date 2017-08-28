Filing Period for City Council Seats Opens Today

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’ve ever thought about running for a seat on the City Council, you’re in luck.

The filing period for a seat on the Twin Falls City Council begins today and runs through 5 p.m. Sept. 8.

The council is comprised of seven seats including the mayor, three which will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Twin Falls for at least 30 days.