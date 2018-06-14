Film of Cougar Swimming in Lake
And you thought cats didn’t like water!
The lion didn’t appear to like the attention.
A man in California has spotted a mountain lion taking a dip. It turns out the big cats can swim in rough waters and can swim very, very fast.
It took place two weeks ago at Lake McClure. The man, who was participating in a fishing tournament, managed to get some pictures by quickly fetching his mobile phone.
The lion didn't appear to like the attention.