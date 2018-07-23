Each summer the Idaho Fish and Game has a trailer stocked with fishing supplies that they take around the Magic Valley so people can fish for free. The final trip for that trailer this year is upon us.

The Idaho Fish and Game trailer will be at Dierkes on Saturday July, 28th from 8-11am. They provide the fishing poles and worms and will even offer fishing tips. Fishing is free and you don't need a license during the hours the trailer is on location .