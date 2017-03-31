Finally, Someone Took Sweet Drone Video of the Hansen Bridge

I love Shoshone Falls and the Perrine Bridge , but frankly, I've seen enough drone videos of them to choke a horse. That's why I got all giddy when I came across this new drone video of the Snake River and Hansen Bridge.

Thank you, Carl Roessler . It's about time that someone realized there are more beautiful places to gawk at the Snake River than just the Perrine Bridge .

This was of particular interest to us since it also grabs video of the area where Eddie Braun jumped the Snake River Canyon last September and the roadside overlook where we took our unauthorized pictures . Good times.