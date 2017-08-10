Fire Ban Issued at C.J. Strike, Swan Falls

BRUNEAU, Idaho – If you’re planning a trip to C.J. Strike Reservoir anytime soon, you can leave the matches at home.

Due to increased wildfire risk, a fire ban has been issued for at Cottonwood and the north parks of C.J. Strike Reservoir, as well as Swan Falls camping and day-use areas, according to Idaho Power Co., which manages power plants at several regional sites.

A fire ban also remains in place at Woodhead Park in Hells Canyon, according to the utility company. Campers at other locations should limit fires to designated fire rings and use extreme caution.