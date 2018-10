TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho fire officials say crews are working to contain a fire near the small community of Fairfield. According to the Bureau of Land Management, The Piney Fire is burning in grass, brush and timber about five miles northeast of the town. It is estimated to be 50 acres and running. The Fairfield Rural Fire Department along with a couple dozers, four BLM fire engines and one Sawtooth National Forest engine and crew are working the fire.