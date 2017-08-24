Fire Burning Near Stanley Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) At this time, a fire is burning near Stanley Lake near the community of Stanley. The Lady Face Fire has so far burned about 20 acres of lodge pole pine trees on the Sawtooth National Forest, according to information from the Great Basin Coordination Center. There are reports of area trails and roads being closed off to the public, as well as several campgrounds near the lake. At this time, officials do not know what the cause of the fire is that started Tuesday. Much of southern Idaho public lands are under Stage 1 fire restrictions that limit people to using designated camp rings for fires and no smoking other than in a designated campsite or in a vehicle.