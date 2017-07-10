UPDATE: Both US Highway 93 and State Highway 24 reopened. Crews continue to battle the blaze that is moving to the east. UPDATE: According to ITD the fire has forced the closure of State Highway 24. UPDATE: According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire jumped Highway 93 and is continuing east south of Shoshone. Officials say the fire has burned more than 4,000 acres. Crews are working to keep the fire from moving towards the city of Shoshone. With he blaze moving parallel to Highway 24 ITD and the Shoshone Police Department are looking into possibly closing it. There are structures threatened by this fire. SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) Lincoln County Officials say a fire has shut down Highway 93 from Shoshone to the Jerome County Line. According to information from the Lincoln Count Sheriff's Office, no traffic is being let through at this time and has been shut down since roughly 12:30 p.m. The Antelope Fire has been moving south of Shoshone since the weekend. So far, according to the Sheriff Rene Rodriguez, the blaze has not jumped the highway and hope it will act as a barrier. More information to come.