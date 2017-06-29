Fire Crews Get Upper Hand on Blazes

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) – Several fires are still burning in parts of Idaho, but the Bureau of Land Management says that calm winds throughout the night helped give firefighters the upper hand on a couple of the blazes: the Centennial and Sandpoint fires.

In the Magic Valley, crews continue to improve containment lines of the Indian Springs Fire 2, about seven miles south of Kimberly. They are mopping up hot spots, according to the BLM, and removing juniper trees that serve as potential fuel for the blaze. The fire was contained on Tuesday and crews expect to have the fire controlled by about 6 p.m. today.

The fire has burned about 134 acres, but no structures have been threatened. The fire, which is burning in sage brush and grass, is being fought by two engines.

The Other Fires

Crews made progress during the night on both the Centennial and Sandpoint fires, according to the BLM. Containment lines held during the night and resources are mopping up hot spots.

The lightning-caused Centennial Fire, located about 10 miles south of Hammett, has burned around 12,000 acres in brush and grass. Crews expect to have the blaze contained by 8 p.m. today, with a control estimate of 8 p.m. Friday.

Six engines, three dozers, one water tender, one overhead and one helicopter are on scene. No structures are threatened by the flames.

The Sandpoint Fire, also caused by lightning about three miles south of Hammett, will be contained at 8 p.m. today and controlled by about 9 p.m. tomorrow, according to the BLM. Several different resources are being used to fight the fire, which so far has burned 7,884 acres. No structures are threatened.

There also is a blaze called the MM 271 Fire on BLM land off Interstate 84 near milepost 271 that was contained on Wednesday night. Crews expect to have the 3,522-acre blaze, which is burning in brush, grass and juniper, controlled by about 8 p.m. Friday. No structures are threatened by the fire.