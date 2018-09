UPDATE: Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire within minutes.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Fire crews have responded to reports of smoke and flames in the lower College area of the River Run side of Bald Mountain, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are advising people to stay out of the area to allow first responders to assess the situation and do their jobs.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.