UPDATE: The fire burning south of Kimberly is now contained and expected to be fully controlled by this afternoon. The fire is only smoldering at this point according to BLM officials. Meanwhile crews quickly responded to a fire near Vineyard Lake west of the

Garden of Eden truck stop. A single engine is working on the two acre fire and is expected to be contained later today.

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) Fire officials say crews are working to contain a fire that sparked seven miles south of Kimberly at the end of the South Hills.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Indian Springs 2 fire is burning in sagebrush and grass in the Indian Springs Recreation Area. As of last night two engines, two aircraft and a dozer was working to control the 150 acre blaze. BLM officials did not have an estimated time for containment or control.