Fire Damages Twin Falls Mechanics Shop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls fire crews responded to an early morning fire on Blue Lakes Blvd. at a car repair shop. According to Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre, the call went out at around 4:30 a.m. for a fire at the Automotive Clinic. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke, no flames, coming from the building. Firefighters had to break into the building to put the fire out. Aguirre says crews had the fire under control by about 5:15 a.m. He says the fire is accidental and they know the source of the fire, but will not release the information until the investigation is complete. Three cars were in the garage, two of which where damaged. Aguirre says the building is not a total loss, but there is significant damage and will be closed for a time. The Rock Creek Rural Fire District was called to provide coverage while Twin Falls crews worked on the fire. A total of four fire engines were called to put out the blaze. No one was in the building at the time. Twin Falls Police were called to block traffic on southbound Blue Lakes.