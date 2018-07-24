Fire East of Burley Contained

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho fire officials say a fire burning in eastern Cassia County has been contained. The Bureau of Land Management announced the North Heglar Fire has been contained at 2,386 acres, but crews are still improving containment lines and working on hot spots. The fire broke out a week ago after lightning went through the area east of Burley. Local authorities along with forest managers shut off access to the area to the public while crews battled the fire. The closure order is still in place for Sheep Canyon and Houtz Canyon roads along with the North Heglar Canyon Road until October 31, or until further notice. The closure has also closed off access the the Mill Flat Campgrounds.