UPDATE: Fire Forces Evacuations in Near Little Wood Reservoir

UPDATE: The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says the fire has grown to an estimated 20,000 acres and is continuing to move towards Carey. New video this morning from the sheriff's office shows sheep being moved away from the blaze. Currently no structures are threatened by the blaze.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Evacuations have been ordered for people living near the Little Wood Recreation Area because of a fire Sunday afternoon. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office ordered the mandatory evacuations at 7:30 p.m. on the Little Wood Reservoir Road and Flat Top Road north of the reservoir. The Sharps Fire is burning in the area and is estimated to be 3,000 acres. The sheriff's office told people to load up their families, pets, medications and valuable documents and leave. Some on the Fish Creek Road were told to be prepared to leave if they were told to. The High Five Creek was also evacuated this evening. The sheriff's also said it had moved into the Cold Creek, High Five Creek and Carey farm areas. The fire is being managed by the Bureau of Land Management.