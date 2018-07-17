UPDATE: Fire Near Gooding Threatening Structures

UPDATE: The Dog Creek Fire burning eight miles north of Gooding is now threatening structures after forcing the closure of Highway 46. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire is estimated to be 8,000 to 11,000 acres and is very active and running. At this time fire officials do not have a control or containment date. Multiple local agencies are helping fight the blaze along with federal resources. The north flank is the most concern to managers. The terrain, high wind gusts and low humidity has created difficult conditions for fire fighters.