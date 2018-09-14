TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Fire officials said a blaze that damaged Guppies Hot Rod and Grille earlier this week started near a washer and dryer in the building, but that they haven’t determined what caused the fire.

The city’s fire marshal and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded that the fire was not arson, according to information from the city of Twin Falls on Friday, noting the fire department has completed its investigation of the blaze that caused significant damage to the restaurant and minor smoke damage to adjacent buildings.

Reports that smoke and flames were coming from the restaurant, located at 110 Maine Ave. in downtown Twin Falls, on Monday night, Sept. 10, turned into an all-nighter for firefighters. The fire was reported a little before 10 p.m., and while it only took some 20 minutes for them to put out the blaze, crews stayed on scene until early the next morning.

No injuries were reported and no person was believed to be in the building at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

A member of Elite Restoration was on scene Friday afternoon, cleaning up glass and other debris in front of and behind the restaurant. Neil Ruhter said no work has yet been done to the inside of the building.

In front, glass had fallen onto the sidewalk from an upstairs window.

“We’re cleaning up the debris for public safety,” Ruhter said.