Fire Restrictions Set To Begin in South Central Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idah (KLIX) Fire restrictions have now been implemented in south central Idaho on public lands. Bureau of Land Management officials in southern Idaho announced Stage 1 restrictions went into effect today at midnight to decrease the chances of wildfires. The following counties will be impacted:

Blaine

Camas

Custer

Elmore

Gooding

Jerome

Lincoln

Minidoka

Owyhee

Twin Falls

Restrictions will cover federal, state and private forest, rangeland, roads, and trails in the counties listed. There will be some exceptions on forest lands in Cassia and Twin Falls counties. If you plan on camping in southern Idaho here is a full list provided by officials on the campgrounds that will fall under the restrictions at this LINK .

Here is a list of activities that are NOT allowed in areas under Stage 1 fire restrictions :

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The U.S. Forest Service put this video together on Stage 1 restrictions:

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.

Other exemptions unique to each agency.

Federal and state land agencies provided the following breakdown of the various zones under fire restrictions:

Zone 1 – Sawtooth North

All Sawtooth National Forest, Twin Falls District BLM, and Idaho State lands north of Highway 20 to the northern most Sawtooth National Forest boundary. From Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Park Visitor Center.

Zone 2 -- Shoshone

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands north of I-84 to Highway 20. From King Hill east to Massacre Rocks State Park.

Zone 3 -- Three Creek

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands from I-84 south to Idaho/Nevada border. West of Highway 93 to the Bruneau Canyon

Zone 4 – Cassia

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands from I-84/I-86 south to Idaho/Utah/Nevada border. East of Highway 93 to the Cassia County/Oneida County line.