Fire Spreads Near Bliss, Crews Control Jerome Blaze

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX) – A wildfire that sparked near Bray Lake north of Bliss has grown to about 104 acres, according to a BLM spokeswoman.

Kelsey Brizendine said the Bray Lake Fire is currently being fought by BLM and Bliss Rural fire crews. A fire dozer and two engines are on scene, but a helicopter also is on its way to help fight the fire because it's spreading in country that is tough for ground crews to access, she said.

Cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Brizendine said, and no times of containment or control have yet been given.

Jerome Gun Range Fire

Crews were able to control a fire about 6 p.m. Monday that started around two hours earlier near the Jerome Gun Range. That blaze burned about 38 acres, she said, and was fought by BLM and Jerome Rural firefighters.