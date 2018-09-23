UPDATE: BLM says the fire was started after an agriculture control burned that got out of control. It has burned an estimated 13,000 acres.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho fire officials say a fire broke out Saturday threatening structures south of the small community of Malta. Bureau of Land Management officials say the Conner Fire is burning about four miles south of Malta and has charged an estimated 500 acres at last updated on Saturday afternoon. About 60 people from the Malta Rural Fire Department, Twin Falls and Boise BLM and Sawtooth National Forest are working to contain the blaze.

