UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.: Highway 75 has reopened, but travelers are urged to use caution in the area as crews continue to fight a blaze about two miles north of Shoshone.

Structures are no longer being threatened, said BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine, but firefighters are still battling the blaze that has grown to about 40 acres.

They’re making headway, however, as crews now expect to have the fire contained by 6 p.m. today. They expect to have it controlled by about 8 p.m.

“The wind has been a concern and it remains a concern as they work to contain the fire,” she said.

Brizendine said people who use the highway near the blaze should use extra caution.

“It’s fairly close to the highway,” she said, noting the road was closed for only about an hour earlier today. “Take a little extra time and go slow.”

Original story

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) – Fire crews are fighting a blaze about two miles north of Shoshone, which currently is threatening several structures and Highway 75.

“The fire has burned about 30 acres and is running,” said BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine.

Several structures are threatened by the blaze, she said, as is Highway 75. The highway is currently closed, but crews are going to reopen it as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire, Brizendine said. Fire investigators are at the scene.

Currently, four BLM engines, one dozer, and three overhead tenders are fighting the blaze. Joining the BLM is the Shoshone Rural Fire Department.

At a little before 1:30 p.m., Brizendine said crews have not yet listed an estimated time for containment.