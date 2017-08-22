Fire Truck Rolls on I-84 in Jerome County, Traffic Being Diverted

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and traffic on the westbound lanes is now moving.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police say a forest fire truck has rolled onto it's top on Interstate 84 in Jerome County.

A U.S. Forest Service firetruck has rolled over and is on its top. There are no injuries reported. The Idaho Transportation Department has diverted westbound traffic off of exit 194, east of the crash location, while crews work to recover the crashed vehicle.

More information will be released as it becomes available and when the Interstate is back open.