Firefighters Back Away from Blaze North of Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX) Crews are working to contain a fire 16 miles northwest of the small town of Fairfield, but had to pull back as fire activity increased. According to information from the Sawtooth National Forest, ground crews working on the Stewart Creek Fire had to stop building a fire line when the blaze became too active Tuesday afternoon. The fire is burning in heavy dead and downed timber stands with large standing dead trees. Two Type 1 and three Type 2 crews along with smoke jumpers and four helicopters are battling the fire. Other aircraft have helped to dump water and retardant to slow fire growth. As of this morning the blaze was about 150 acres and only five percent contained.