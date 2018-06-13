Firefighters Train at Controlled Burn in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you saw smoke in the city this afternoon, it likely was from a controlled burn.

Smoke from a fire near Addison Avenue West was from a controlled burn, according to the Twin Falls Fire Department. The department said the controlled burn, located at a house at 176 Carney St., between Addison and Shoupe Avenue, started this morning and firefighters are cleaning up the burn this afternoon.