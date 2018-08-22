First Case of Human West Nile Reported in Lincoln County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho health officials have confirmed the first case of human West Nile Virus in Lincoln County on Tuesday. The South Central Public Health District announced a 39-year-old man had gotten sick, but did not need to be hospitalized. Health officials say there is no specific treatment for the virus that is spread by infected mosquitoes. “Health care providers can only try to ease symptoms because there is no vaccine or antiviral treatments available,” said Christi Dawson-Skuza, SCPHD epidemiologist. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Severe infections can involve the central nervous system. People 50 years old and those with medical conditions could be at a higher risk of serious illness, according to SCPHD. Health officials have provided the following recommendations to prevent infections:

Use insect repellents with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes carrying the virus are most active.

Wear loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

Install screens on all windows and doors.

Install screens on all windows and doors. Check for, and drain, any standing water around your home every three to six days- including clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths and other outside water features