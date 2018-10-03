First Fall Storm System Of 2018 Pushing Toward Magic Valley

AccuWeather

The Magic Valley's first real taste of fall is currently making its way toward us from the southwest. The bulk of the system will reach the Twin Falls area in the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to storm predictions from Accuweather , winds are likely to reach up to 20 miles per hour, with thunderstorms possible, and about a quarter inch of rain expected. The high for Twin Falls on Thursday is expected to be 59 degrees.

Another storm system that is expected to bring snow to the Rockies and plains of the western US by Sunday has a chance to extend into the Magic Valley as well, according to AccuWeather forecasts. For more information on this weather system, click here .