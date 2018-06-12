First Responders Expo: What It Takes To Protect The Magic Valley

This Saturday the First Responders Expo will be held at the Twin Falls Reformed Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event brings together local agencies to show off new equipment, get some training in and hang out with members of the community.

If you have never seen the jaws of life at work or a helicopter, now is your chance!

The event is free to the public, with free food, drinks and treats for those that attend. Here is a little look at what you might expect:



The first responders across the Magic Valley are pretty amazing people and this is a great opportunity for you to meet the men and women who serve the area.