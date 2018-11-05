TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Law enforcement and medical professionals are coming together this week for crisis intervention training.

The training – which involves first responders from the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Region Five Adult Mental Health and St. Luke’s Magic Valley – starts today and goes through Nov. 12, according to information from the city of Twin Falls .

Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said in a prepared statement posted on the city's website Monday that the training is important for his fellow officers.