First Responders, Medical Professionals Gather for Crisis Intervention Training
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Law enforcement and medical professionals are coming together this week for crisis intervention training.
The training – which involves first responders from the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Region Five Adult Mental Health and St. Luke’s Magic Valley – starts today and goes through Nov. 12, according to information from the city of Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said in a prepared statement posted on the city's website Monday that the training is important for his fellow officers.
“We are very appreciative of our partners who have helped ensure this type of training is available and occurring locally. One of our organizational goals it to help all our sworn employees receive this training to further their understanding of mental health and to develop stronger skills for helping people who may be experiencing mental health crisis.”