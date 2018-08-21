Fish and Game: Check Wildfire Info Before Going on Hunts

Before heading out on your next hunting trip, make sure to check for updates on wildfires.

That’s the message from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which offers Fire Information and Fire Map on its website.

In a news release on Tuesday, the department said:

Hunters planning their first trips want to pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary. Large fires are currently burning in Central and North Idaho and are likely to be burning when archery season opens at the end of August. Fires have created large closure areas that will temporarily curb hunters’ access to some areas.

Fish and Game says that land closures could continue into October, and some closures may continue even after fires are out, though “officials typically try to reopen areas when they are safe.”