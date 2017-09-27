Fish and Game: Chukar Season Off to Good Start

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Initial reports from hunters say that chukar hunting in southwest Idaho is off to a good start.

Hunters are reporting favorable chukar hunting in the Owyhee Desert, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Initial reports also tell that Lower Hells Canyon in the Clearwater region also is doing well.

Chukar season opened Sept. 16, and upland game currently available for hunters include forest grouse, California and bobwhite quail, chukar and gray partridge.

Sharptail grouse opens in Oct. 1, according to Fish and Game, and youth pheasant hunting opens Oct. 7.

To view a list of open areas and upland bird hunting regulations, visit the upland bird hunting rules brochure.