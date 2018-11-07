Fish and Game Director to Retire

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking a new director after current director Virgil Moore announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Moore, who has been director since 2011 and has spent 42 years in wildlife management, said he plans to retire in January.

“It has been an honor to serve Idahoans, the governor and the Fish and Game commission as director the last eight years, and as a state employee for over 42 years,” Moore said in a news release by the department on Wednesday. “Working together, Fish and Game and our wildlife resources are in excellent shape and ready to be handed off to new leadership."

Moore earned a degree in biology and education in 1973 from Northwest Missouri State University and a master’s degree in zoology in 1977 from Idaho State University.

He said he and his wife, Becky, plan to remain in Idaho, according to the news release, where they will continue to fish, hunt and camp with their two adult children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The director position is open for applications. More information is available at this state webpage .