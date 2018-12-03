Fish and Game Donates Confiscated Wild Game Meat to Charities

Those in need of food may be able to receive donated wild game meat through a local food bank, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Every year the department seizes unlawfully taken fish and wildlife, which is often processed and donated to charity organizations.

“There are people throughout Idaho who are struggling and need the help,” Justin Williams, a conservation officer in Salmon, said in a prepared statement. “It’s very satisfying knowing that the meat from unlawfully harvested game will not go to waste and local families and individuals with special needs will benefit.”

The department explained in the news release: