Fish and Game Extends Application Period for Big Game

JEROME, Idaho – Idaho’s big game application period, which originally was to end today, has been extended until June 7 due to licensing system problems.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says it is working with its license system contractor to get the licensing system back online as soon as possible.

"We don’t have an estimated time yet,” Michael Pearson, Fish and Game's Chief of Administration, said in a news release on Tuesday, “but we will inform people as soon as it’s live again."