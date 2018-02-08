Fish and Game Investigates Waterfowl Deaths Near Kuna

KUNA, Idaho – Authorities are investigating the deaths 40 Canada geese and several ducks that were found in southwest Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game says that it discovered two recent cases of wanton waste and is seeking information from the public.

After responding to a call on Jan. 19, conservation officer Brian Flatter found nine Canada geese and two duck carcasses left to waste along Swan Falls Road south of Kuna. On Feb. 5, conservation officer Brian Jack found 31 Canada goose carcasses dumped in the same area.

No meat from any of the birds had been taken, Fish and Game said. Idaho code requires that the breast meat be removed before disposing of a harvested waterfowl carcass.

Evidence was collected at the scene, but the officers would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the case.

“I’m hopeful someone will make a call and provide information to move this case forward,” Jack said.