Fish and Game Plans Second Super Hunt Drawing

JEROME, Idaho – If you missed drawing a Super Hunt tag, don’t worry – you'll have another chance.

You have until Aug. 10 to enter the second drawing, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The drawing will have 11 tags.

Two elk tags

Two deer tags

Two pronghorn tags

One moose tag; and

One Super Hunt Combo with tags for all four species

Super Hunt tags – which allow winners to participate in any of that species’ open hunt – are in addition to other tags. Money raised from the drawings support hunters and anglers access private lands through the Access Yes! program, which is designed to improve access to or across private land to public land by compensating willing landowners.

Super Hunt entries are $6 each and Super Hunt Combo entries are $20 each. No license is needed to enter either drawing, according to Fish and Game, and there is no limit to the number of times you may apply.

To enter, stop by the Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office, visit this Fish and Game website, or call 800-554-8685.

Entries also can be mailed to Fish and Game License Section, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID 83707. Orders must be received at Fish and Game no later than Aug. 10; winners to be notified by Aug. 15.