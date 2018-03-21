Fish and Game Plans Upcoming Auction

If you’re a hunter – or even if you’re not -- and like auctions, mark your calendar for April 21.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will hold an auction at its Southwest Region office, 3101 S. Powerline Road in Nampa.

Among the items to bid on include antlers, furs, hides, skulls and more. The department says there will even be whole carcasses – not for human consumption, of course. (Furbearers and those interested in bear or mountain lion parts must have a taxidermist-furbuyer license.)

All items sold at the auction have either been found, seized as evidence or salvaged, according to the department. Participants may begin viewing the items at 8 a.m., the live auction starts at 10 a.m.