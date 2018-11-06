Fish and Game Reminds Hunters to File Hunting Reports

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re a hunter, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to remind you to file a hunting report.

Why? Because it helps Fish and Game set hunting seasons and with wildlife management.

Filing the report takes only a few minutes, the department explained in a news release, and provides “critical information so Fish and Game can continue to preserve, protect and perpetuate Idaho’s wildlife.”

Watch a video about submitting the report:

Hunters can submit reports online or by calling (877) 268-9365 (have your hunting tag number handy when calling).