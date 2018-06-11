Fish and Game Removes Moose from Downtown Burley

BURLEY, Idaho – If you saw a moose wandering around in Burley recently, you’re not the only one.

Two moose, seen by residents on different days, were reported in the vicinity of Pleasant View Cemetery. Apparently, the animal wanted to see the sites of Cassia County and moved around a bit.

When officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game caught up with the animal, they tranquilized it near Maverick in the area of East Main Street. The following day, officers tranquilized and removed another moose.