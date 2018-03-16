Fish and Game Seeks Volunteers for Magic Valley Habitat Projects

JEROME, Idaho – For three days in late March, Magic Valley residents will have the chance to volunteer to help local wildlife.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking volunteers to help plant sagebrush and bitterbrush seedlings for three days, starting March 24. Planting tools and other materials will be provided at the locations.

Native sagebrush and bitterbrush provide food and shelter to a variety of wildlife, according to information from the department, such as elk, deer, small mammals and birds, but some areas have been impacted by wildfires. The planting effort aims to help restore habitat in the affected areas.

According to the department, the dates and locations are:

March 24, Buckhorn near Oakley

March 31, Undetermined at this time

April 7, Undetermined at this time