Fish and Game Starts New License System March 1

JEROME, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will launch a new license system on March 1.

“For the first time since 2007, the department is upgrading its license issuance system, which is a major undertaking,” Michael Pearson, an administration bureau chief, said in a new release.

The department asks that license buyers be patient during the transition process.

“We’ve trained our staff and vendors on the new terminals and issuance process,” he said, “but it may take a little while before everyone becomes familiar with the new system.”

In 2017, Fish and Game contracted with JMT to operate its licensing system and conduct controlled hunt drawings. The department sells around 1.9 million licenses, tags and controlled hunt applications annually, all done through the contracted licensing system.