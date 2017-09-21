Fish and Game: You Could Earn Cash for Reporting Poaching Activity

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – You already know it’s wrong to poach, but what should you do if you see someone else do it?

Call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline, of course.

“Calls from concerned citizens are instrumental in catching poachers stealing from Idaho’s citizens,” Fish and Game Officer Chris Wright said.

What's more, you might earn a cash reward for your efforts.

Many hunters and anglers help us solve cases regardless of the reward," says Idaho Fish and Game's Chris Wright. "But it is a good added incentive for some.

Callers to the CAP hotline can report wildlife law violations anonymously, 24/7. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, such reports could earn callers a cash reward if they provide information leading to the citation of suspected violators.

Rewards, depending on the violation reported, may earn callers from $200 to $600, according to the department. CAP receives an average of 600 calls from the public every year, Fish and Game says, which results in 150 citations issued and $20,000 paid in rewards.

Hunters and anglers should keep the poaching hotline number handy in case they need it when going afield: 1-800-632-5999,

Don’t want to make the phone call? Poaching activity may also be reported online .